“Pius 10” boys enter senior year together

The "Pius 10" boys are all sons of faculty members and are now entering senior year together.
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Pius X High School started school on Monday, and this year’s senior class includes a unique group. From car seats to seniors in high schools, ten seniors at Lincoln Pius X have a unique bond, and have become known as “The Pius Ten.”

These boys, which include a set of twins, are all sons to faculty at Pius. They went their separate ways in grade school, but have reconnected at Pius, where it all started.

“It’s really fun to see how widespread we are,” said Austin Reinke. “We cover every different area of the school. We’ve got people in music and in different sports and the theater department.”

“Just cool to have that bond with people,” said Jake Strizek.

“It’s pretty unique because we’ve all grown up since we were little together,” said Dominic Lesiak

Their parents aren’t letting these years go by without capturing them growing up together.

“We thought “oh my gosh” we’ve had one calendar year and we’ve had 10 boys born to our faculty and staff,” said Tracy Chapelle, mother of Colby. “We should document this.”

“I’m not much of a picture guy, but I really enjoy those since it’s fun to watch the evolution of us through the years,” said Joe Heim.

“I just like to see how we’ve come along.. how we’ve changed each year.. especially these high school years.. how much we’ve grown,” said Colby Chapelle.

“The pictures can actually be kind of fun when we get to do the goofy ones and we get to pick up the smaller of us,” said Hayden Strizek.

They’ll start their senior year during the Pandemic, tackling a new adventure together as they have over the years.

“It’s going to be a lot to go into, but I’m excited for it,” said Strizek.

“I’m just glad to be back with all my friends and it’s good to know that I have a group of guys I can fall back on,” said Reinke.

The Pius Ten Boys have made it a tradition to meet before school on the first day of every year to capture their group photo. They’ve already done this year’s to accommodate parents, and eight of the nine mothers are still working at Pius.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

