Silent Walk of Awareness brings attention to missing and trafficked children

A young girl holds a sign saying, "Children are suffering; stop it!" at a Silent Walk of Awareness at the Capitol.(Madison Pitsch)
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dozens of people gathered at the capitol on Saturday to bring awareness to missing and trafficked children.

The Silent Awareness Walk started in the Haymarket Saturday morning.

Organizers said the walk actually speaks in volumes. Since COVID, human trafficking has gone up 40%, and in an average year 800,000 children go missing into sex trafficking.

Organizers said their movement is building some momentum and they hope it can grow even more.

“We just hoping people are having conversations, researching, looking for places to donate, and looking to be a part of the solution, rather than just not talking about it at all,” said Riley Johnson, event organizer.

The group does a walk to the capitol nearly every month. They just started this summer.

If you want to join, check out their Facebook page.

