Some Storms Sunday...Mainly Dry This Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Rain chances are going to be hard to come by over the next week as the upper level pattern won’t move much. A ridge of high pressure centered over the desert southwest with a trough of low pressure over the Great Lakes will put the Plains in northwest flow aloft. This pattern should keep rain chances to a minimum and should help keep temperatures fairly seasonal for us over the next week. Some weak disturbances passing through the area in the northwest flow aloft could bring in a couple chances for rain this week, but it’s going to be mainly dry for much of the state. In fact, the rainfall forecast from the WPC has less than 0.25″ for the entire state for the next week, not something that will help drought conditions.

One of those rain chances will arrive on Sunday as a weak cool front will back it’s way into the state by Sunday afternoon. Along this front there could be some isolated to scattered storms in central and eastern Nebraska. The best chances will likely be along the front, from northeastern Nebraska into the southwest, where a marginal risk for severe weather is in place according to the Storm Prediction Center.

A weak cold front moving through the area on Sunday could bring in some isolated strong to severe storms across the state. (KOLN)

Isolated showers and storms are possible along the weak front Sunday afternoon into the evening hours. (KOLN)

In Lincoln, it should be mostly to partly sunny on Sunday with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s. Dew points will likely be a bit higher on Sunday, reaching the low to mid 60s, so it may feel just a bit stickier to finish the weekend compared to Saturday.

Temperatures should reach the mid 80s to mid 90s across the state on Sunday. (KOLN)

Temperatures statewide trend a bit warmer on Sunday, with highs in the low to mid 90s for much of central and western Nebraska and mid to upper 80s in the east.

Much of next week looks dry with fairly typical mid to late August temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for the Lincoln area.

