Advertisement

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday:

LANCASTER COUNTY

New Cases: 21

  • Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that 21 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 3,452.  The number of deaths in the community remains at 19.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

New Cases: 123

  • On Saturday, August 15, the Health Department reported 123 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases in Douglas County to 12,012 since the outbreak began in March.        
  • During the past day the Health Department received no new death certificates related to COVID-19. The total number of lives lost in the county from the pandemic remains at 143. The county has confirmed 8,068 county residents have recovered from the illness.

For More information, check out the COVID-19 Nebraska Cases DHHS page

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mary Ellen’s food truck opens restaurant near SouthPointe

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
As many restaurants are struggling during the pandemic, one in Lincoln is expanding its business.

Forecast

Some Storms Sunday...Mainly Dry This Week

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Some isolated storms possible on Sunday with seasonal August temperatures.

News

People’s City Mission sharing life at the mission, always looking for volunteers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
The pandemic has affected all of us, but for those that are poor or homeless, the pandemic presents different challenges.

News

Silent Walk of Awareness brings attention to missing and trafficked children

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
Dozens of people gathered at the capitol on Saturday to bring awareness to missing and trafficked children.

Latest News

News

Inmate missing from community correctional facility

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Authorities have been notified about an inmate who walked away from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14.

News

“Pius 10” boys enter senior year together

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
These boys, which include a set of twins, are all sons to faculty at Pius. They went their separate ways in grade school, but have reconnected at Pius, where it all started.

News

Better Business Bureau warns of lottery, sweepstakes scam

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
A more recent scam, called the lottery or sweepstakes scam, resulted in $162 million of loss just last year.

KOLN

Limited recruitment doesn’t stop LNE baseball players

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Four Lincoln Northeast baseball players will continue their careers in college, despite a lack of recruitment during the pandemic.

News

Severe Weather Photo Album

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A cold front will sweep through eastern Nebraska Friday evening, bringing with it the threat for some strong-to-severe thunderstorms. Check out some of the photos and videos 10/11 NOW viewers have sent in.

News

Lincoln Southwest principal discusses COVID-19 case, contact tracing and precautions

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT
|
By Bayley Bischof
A Southwest High School student is quarantined after testing positive for the Coronavirus after a trip to the school nurse on Wednesday, the first day back to school.