Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday:
LANCASTER COUNTY
New Cases: 21
- Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that 21 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 3,452. The number of deaths in the community remains at 19.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
New Cases: 123
- On Saturday, August 15, the Health Department reported 123 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases in Douglas County to 12,012 since the outbreak began in March.
- During the past day the Health Department received no new death certificates related to COVID-19. The total number of lives lost in the county from the pandemic remains at 143. The county has confirmed 8,068 county residents have recovered from the illness.
