Advertisement

2 professors say Nebraska college refused remote teaching

Two Wayne State College professors say they are frustrated that their requests to teach remotely this fall were denied.
(KNOE)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE, Neb. (AP) — Two Wayne State College professors say they are frustrated that their requests to teach remotely this fall were denied.

Longtime history professor 76-year-old Don Hickey said he hired an attorney after college officials rejected his request.

“This is a scandal to us — that they’re playing hardball with senior faculty and putting them at risk,” Hickey said.

After Hickey told administrators he would teach his classes remotely whether they approved or not he was told his classes would be taught on campus by other faculty members. Hickey has taught at the school since 1978.

Another Wayne State history faculty member, 63-year-old Joseph Weixelman, also had his request rejected. Weixelman said he has multiple sclerosis and that medications for that disease suppress the immune system, which could make him more susceptible to severe illness from the COVID-19 virus.

“I feel scared,” said Weixelman, who plans to teach his courses on campus starting Monday. “With my age and a preexisting condition, I’m not sure I would make it through” a bout with COVID-19.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

A spokeswoman for the Nebraska State College System said fewer than 20 professors requested accommodations for teaching this fall under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Spokeswoman Judi Yorges said she wasn’t sure how many requests were granted.

Yorges said in a statement that decisions “have been made with the best interests of our students and staff in mind. It is unfortunate if these efforts are misrepresented as ‘playing hardball.’ "

Yorges said officials believe that face-to-face engagement with professors and on-campus living experiences are vital to state college students. She said colleges reduced class sizes and made other changes to promote safety this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nebraska reported 253 new cases of coronavirus Saturday to give the state 30,241 cases of the virus. The state’s online virus tracker said there have been 361 deaths linked to the virus.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska decreased over the past two weeks, going from 291 new cases per day on Aug. 1 to 269.14 new cases per day on Aug. 15.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Stormy Sunday Evening...Sunny and Warm on Monday

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Strong to severe storms expected through Sunday evening with sunny, warm, and dry weather on Monday.

News

Parents of Nebraska football players issue letter to Big Ten

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Dan Corey and 10/11 NOW
Nebraska football players parents issued a letter to the Big Ten on Sunday.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Sunday.

News

LPD responds to fatality crash on I-80

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police responded with Lincoln Fire and Rescue to the Westbound on-ramp of I-80 at N. 27th St on a report of a single vehicle roll-over crash on Sunday.

Latest News

News

TSCI inmate dies at hospital

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A TSCI Inmate died at 10:25 a.m. on Saturday at Bryan West Medical Center.

News

PCM creates videos, sharing what life is like homeless in a pandemic

Updated: 21 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 6 Saturday

News

BBB warns of lottery, sweepstakes scams

Updated: 21 hours ago
10/11 NOW at Ten

News

Mary Ellen’s food truck opens restaurant near SouthPointe

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
As many restaurants are struggling during the pandemic, one in Lincoln is expanding its business.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday.

Forecast

Some Storms Sunday...Mainly Dry This Week

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Some isolated storms possible on Sunday with seasonal August temperatures.