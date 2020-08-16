Football practice begins for Concordia, GPAC schools

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bulldog Stadium was full of energy on Saturday as football practice got underway for Concordia.

“We’ve actually done some things this summer that have been helpful as far as getting everyone on the same page, Zoom meetings and things like that. So we feel like we have a pretty focused group and we’re excited to play on September 12th,” said Concordia head coach Patrick Daberkow.

The Bulldogs open up the season September 12th at Doane.

