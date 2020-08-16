LPD responds to fatality crash on I-80

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded with Lincoln Fire and Rescue to the Westbound on-ramp of I-80 at N. 27th St on a report of a single vehicle roll-over crash on Sunday. The incident took place at around 7:45 a.m.

The driver, a 24-year-old male, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Efforts to notify the next of kin are still underway.

A female passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries and left the scene on her own after being examined by LFR.

The investigation revealed a Ford Mustang had turned onto the on-ramp from N. 27th Street and the driver lost control and ran off the roadway, rolling the vehicle.

Alcohol use by the driver is suspected to be involved and seat belts were not in use.

The on-ramp to I-80 was closed for approximately two and a half hours.

This is an ongoing investigation and further information may be released at the morning briefing on Monday.

