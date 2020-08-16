Parents of Nebraska football players issue letter to Big Ten

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska football players parents issued a letter to the Big Ten on Sunday. The parents posted the letter on Twitter noting their dislike of the Big Ten’s ruling to postpone the 2020 Fall Season.

An open letter to @bigten Commissioner Kevin Warren on behalf of 81 Nebraska Cornhusker football families. #LetThemPlay #GBR pic.twitter.com/eAWnwsiE4r — Nebraska Cornhusker Football Parents (@ParentsNebraska) August 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.