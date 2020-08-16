Advertisement

Parents of Nebraska football players issue letter to Big Ten

Nebraska football players parents issued a letter to the Big Ten on Sunday.
((Source: Charlie Neibergall/wsfa)
By Dan Corey and 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska football players parents issued a letter to the Big Ten on Sunday. The parents posted the letter on Twitter noting their dislike of the Big Ten’s ruling to postpone the 2020 Fall Season.

