Stormy Sunday Evening; Sunny and Warm on Monday

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place across parts of the state - including Lincoln and Lancaster County - until 9 PM Sunday evening.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place across parts of the state - including Lincoln and Lancaster County - until 9 PM Sunday evening.
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place across parts of the state, including Lincoln and Lancaster County, until 9 p.m. Sunday evening. Primary threats Sunday night include large hail up to 3″ in diameter, 75 MPH wind gusts, and potentially a tornado or two.

Storms on Sunday have been and will continue to develop along a weak frontal boundary draped across the area. Storms are expected to push south and southeast off that boundary through Sunday evening. By late tonight, most if not all of the thunderstorm activity should have either diminished or pushed south of the coverage area.

Behind that frontal boundary, high pressure will again settle into the area into the day on Monday. Look for lots of sunshine to start the work week with with more warm weather. Highs to start the week should sit in the mid to upper 80s in the east to the upper 90s in the far west.

Northwest flow aloft is expected to continue into the work week, which should keep temperatures fairly steady in the mid to upper 80s in Lincoln. Mainly dry weather is expected as well, though a few weak waves are expected to pass through the area which could bring in some spotty, light precipitation at times.

Click here for live severe weather coverage.

Latest News

Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
By Bill Rentschler
Strong to severe storms expected through Sunday evening with sunny, warm, and dry weather on Monday.

Parents of Nebraska football players issue letter to Big Ten

Updated: 1 hours ago
By Dan Corey and 10/11 NOW
Nebraska football players parents issued a letter to the Big Ten on Sunday.

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 2 hours ago
By 10/11 NOW
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Sunday.

2 professors say Nebraska college refused remote teaching

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Associated Press
Two Wayne State College professors say they are frustrated that their requests to teach remotely this fall were denied.

LPD responds to fatality crash on I-80

Updated: 6 hours ago
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police responded with Lincoln Fire and Rescue to the Westbound on-ramp of I-80 at N. 27th St on a report of a single vehicle roll-over crash on Sunday.

TSCI inmate dies at hospital

Updated: 6 hours ago
By 10/11 NOW
A TSCI Inmate died at 10:25 a.m. on Saturday at Bryan West Medical Center.

PCM creates videos, sharing what life is like homeless in a pandemic

Updated: 22 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 6 Saturday

BBB warns of lottery, sweepstakes scams

Updated: 23 hours ago
10/11 NOW at Ten

Mary Ellen’s food truck opens restaurant near SouthPointe

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT
By Nicole Griffith
As many restaurants are struggling during the pandemic, one in Lincoln is expanding its business.

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT
By 10/11 NOW
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday.