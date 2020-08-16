Advertisement

Stormy Sunday Evening...Sunny and Warm on Monday

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place across parts of the state - including Lincoln and Lancaster County - until 9 PM Sunday evening. Primary threats Sunday night include large hail up to 3″ in diameter, 75 MPH wind gusts, and potentially a tornado or two.

Storms on Sunday have been and will continue to develop along a weak frontal boundary draped across the area. Storms are expected to push south and southeast off that boundary through Sunday evening. By late tonight, most if not all of the thunderstorm activity should have either diminished or pushed south of the coverage area.

Behind that frontal boundary, high pressure will again settle into the area into the day on Monday. Look for lots of sunshine to start the work week with with more warm weather. Highs to start the week should sit in the mid to upper 80s in the east to the upper 90s in the far west.

Northwest flow aloft is expected to continue into the work week, which should keep temperatures fairly steady in the mid to upper 80s in Lincoln. Mainly dry weather is expected as well, though a few weak waves are expected to pass through the area which could bring in some spotty, light precipitation at times.

