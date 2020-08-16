Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

On Sunday, August 16, the Health Department reported 114 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases in Douglas County to 12,126 since the outbreak began in March. The total number of new cases for the week that ended Saturday was 854, an increase of 46 from the previous week. The percentage of positive tests this past week was 10.5% with 854 positives out of 8,114 tested, compared to 808 positives out of 8,158 last week for a positivity rate of 9.9%.