Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Sunday:
LANCASTER COUNTY
New Cases: 15
- The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 15 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 3,467. The number of deaths in the community remains at 19.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
New Cases: 114
- On Sunday, August 16, the Health Department reported 114 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases in Douglas County to 12,126 since the outbreak began in March. The total number of new cases for the week that ended Saturday was 854, an increase of 46 from the previous week. The percentage of positive tests this past week was 10.5% with 854 positives out of 8,114 tested, compared to 808 positives out of 8,158 last week for a positivity rate of 9.9%.
- During the past day the Health Department received no new death certificates related to COVID-19. The total number of lives lost in the county from the pandemic remains at 143. The county has confirmed 8,151 county residents have recovered from the illness.
