TSCI inmate dies at hospital

(KOSA)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Larry French (#88912), age 85, died at 10:25 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, at Bryan West Medical Center. He was assigned to the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.

French  started serving his sentence on Jan. 10, 2019. He was serving a six to 18-year sentence for a charge of first-degree sexual assault out of Burt County.

While the cause of death has yet to be determined, French was being treated for medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

