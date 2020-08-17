Advertisement

LFR and LPD announce blood drive

(WLUC/Alissa Pietila)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue announced that their Band Together Blood Drive will begin Tuesday morning. The event will take place at the LPD City Communication’s Building at 9th and K Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The blood drive is in conjunction with the Nebraska Community Blood Bank.

LFR will also host a mobile drive on Aug. 26 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Fire Station One at 1801 Q St.

Individuals can call ahead for an appointment at 402-486-9414. Masks are required.

