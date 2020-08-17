Advertisement

LFR to present badges to new fight fighters

LFR will be presenting badges to their graduating class, 20-1, on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at the Lincoln Firefighters Reception Hall.
LFR will be presenting badges to their graduating class, 20-1, on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at the Lincoln Firefighters Reception Hall.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - LFR will also be presenting badges to their graduating class, 20-1, on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at the Lincoln Firefighters Reception Hall. The ceremony is scheduled to be broadcast live on the LNK link on the city website and the Lincoln Fire & Rescue website and social media.

The recruits, along with limited guests, will receive their badges and will will hit the streets this week. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird will offer a recorded message to the recruits. These seven individuals will go out to fire rigs and medic units to continue their training for a six-month probationary period.

