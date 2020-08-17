Advertisement

LIVE: Lincoln City Council to vote on resolution to appoint Health Director

Pat Lopez works at her desk as Interim Director. She was only supposed to work there for six months.
Pat Lopez works at her desk as Interim Director. She was only supposed to work there for six months.
By Abbie Petersen
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Monday, the Lincoln City Council met to hear a resolution to appoint Patrica D. Lopez as the Health Director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. It will be the first reading of the resolution, but the council is expected to hold its public hearing and make a decision.

About 22 people were at the City Council meeting without masks. The council took a 15 minute recess to address this, before they continued with many in attendance without masks.

The Board of Commissioners will hear the resolution Tuesday at 9 a.m. The Board of Health also meets on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. with that action item on their agenda. All three will need to approve Pat Lopez as the Health Director. Appointing Pat Lopez should be wrapped up by Tuesday night.

Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon filed an opinion last week, suggesting Lopez is in her position illegally. Condon said in a letter to the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners that Lopez was never properly appointed, and should be removed. However, the County Board said they fully support Lopez, and intend to formally appoint her to the position.

Lopez has served the City of Lincoln and Lancaster County in an interim capacity following the passing of previous Health Department Director Shavonna Lausterer. She signed a consulting agreement with the City in May of 2019, to serve on an interim basis. That agreement has been extended through the end of 2020.

