LPD: Man arrested after loaded handgun and 23 grams of cocaine found in pocket

Ezell Rios Jr
Ezell Rios Jr(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man is facing a number of drug charges after officers found more than 23 grams of cocaine in his pocket.

Just after midnight on Sunday, LPD officers on bike patrol were near 17th and Q Streets where they saw a man, who had alcohol in his hand, leaving the Railyard.

LPD said officers saw the man, identified as 30-year old Ezell Rios Jr, taking several sips from the cup while walking in the street. When officers made contact with Rios, they said he poured out the drink and started running away.

According to police, officers were able to catch up with Rios after he lost his footing and fell on the ground.

LPD said Rios resisted arrest and struggled with officers.

During his arrest, LPD said officers found a loaded handgun and 23.2 grams of cocaine, a $2,300 street value, in his pockets as well as more than $1,000 in cash.

Rios is facing the following charges:

  • Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver
  • Possession of a firearm during a drug violation
  • Tamper with physical evidence
  • Possessing money while violating a drug law
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Obstructing government operations
  • Resisting arrest
  • Consuming alcohol in public.

