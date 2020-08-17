LPD: Woman kicks, bites & wraps legs around officers to avoid arrest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said a woman is facing charges after kicking and biting officers during her arrest.

Saturday night, around 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on Jacobs Creek Drive, just southwest of 27th and Pine Lake Road.

Responding officers spoke with a man who said he was trying to leave the woman’s home, who has been identified as 23-year old Nyagoa Wankok, after an argument.

LPD said Wankok wouldn’t allow him to leave and there was a scuffle that caused minor injuries.

When officers tried making contact with Wankok, they said she tried walking away. While officers were putting her in handcuffs, LPD said she tucked her arms in and kicked her legs at officers.

LPD said responding officers tried moving her to a cruiser and she wrapped her legs around an officer so he couldn’t move. According to police, Wankok kicked another officer in the chest, grabbed an officer’s belt and bit another officer which caused teeth marks.

LPD said they deployed pepper spray but it didn’t help the situation, adding that Wankok kicked an officer which injured his fingers.

Wankok was arrested and is facing two counts of 3rd degree assault on an officer.

