LPS students experience remote learning challenges on first day

(David Precious / CC BY 2.0)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools students and parents encountered some challenges on the first day of remote learning Monday.

Several parents took to Facebook Monday morning to see if others were having similar connectivity and crashing issues.

LPS acknowledged the issue and sent a message to families.

“We apologize for any issues connecting with Remote Learning this morning. We are working as quickly as we can to assist students, and with our vendor partners to increase resources to handle the additional load. Thank you for your patience as we are handling a higher number of phone calls into our help desk. Your student will not be counted absent or tardy if they are not able to connect this first day. As a reminder, here is a resource to help you trouble shoot: https://docushare.lps.org/docushare/dsweb/Get/Document-2628861/ZoomInDirections.pdf

Thank you again for your patience and understanding.”

10/11 NOW is talking to parents and LPS about remote learning and will have more information on this throughout the day.

