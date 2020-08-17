Nebraska physician charged in husband’s death pleads not guilty, jury trial set

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Nebraska resident physician accused of fatally shooting her husband in front of their two children in June pled not guilty in Dawson County District Court Monday.

Thirty-one-year-old Kathleen Jourdan is charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in the June 17 killing of her husband, 35-year-old Joshua Jourdan.

Kathleen Jourdan told police she shot her husband because she feared for herself and children during an argument between the couple inside their vehicle, which pulled over alongside Interstate 80. The two children were placed into protective custody with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Dawson County Judge Jeffrey Wightman set Jourdan’s bond at 10 percent of $1 million, which Jourdan posted last month. District Judge James Doyle continued her bond.

A pre-trial date has been set for November 13 at 9 a.m. A 12-person jury trial is scheduled for December 8 at 9 a.m.

