Road work to begin Monday on Hwy 33

(KOLN) - Road construction will take place for the next few months on Highway 33.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation said work will be done from southwest 100th Street through Crete all the way to Road 1900 in Saline County.

Constructors Inc. of Lincoln, Nebraska has the $1,031,294 contract. Work includes grading, concrete paving, culvert extensions and seeding.

The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph with an 11-foot width restriction in place.

Anticipated completion is December 2020.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and to put phones down.

