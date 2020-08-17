Typical Mid August Temperatures For This Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure will build into the Central Plains today and that means mainly sunny skies with warm temperatures. Humidity levels should be relatively comfortable as well. Tonight and Tuesday will be mainly clear and calm. Highs for Tuesday will be similar to today with mid 80s expected. We do trend towards the upper 80s and perhaps even a 90 degree temperatures Wednesday through Friday. As far as rain chances go, perhaps an isolated shower or t’storm Tuesday night. Other then that, most of the week looks dry.

The up coming weekend looks mainly dry with highs in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.