UNK students can check for COVID-19 on their phones

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Less than 10 seconds.

That’s how long it takes to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms using the Campus Clear app.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney is utilizing the personal health assessment app as part of its plan to safely return students and employees to campus for the fall semester.

UNK’s fall operating plan requires all students, staff and faculty to check for symptoms related to COVID-19 daily. The Campus Clear app provides an easy option with its one-question, self-monitoring survey.

“Campus Clear will be a valuable tool for UNK and our Public Health Center as we resume in-person instruction this fall,” said Wendy Schardt, director of UNK Student Health and Counseling. “This app promotes early recognition of COVID-19 symptoms and helps protect the campus community by allowing us to better monitor potential cases.”

In addition to students and employees, guests should also complete the app’s self-check survey before coming to campus. For those who are unable to use the app, a symptom-tracking log is available through UNK’s Public Health Center.

Campus Clear can be downloaded – at no cost – through the Apple App Store and Google Play or on the web for PC. Students and employees need to use their UNK email address when registering. Guests can use another email address or phone number to sign up, and they need to select the University of Nebraska at Kearney using the search option.

User information is protected by encryption and a two-factor authentication process. The app does not use GPS or Bluetooth for tracking purposes, and information isn’t shared with any parties other than UNK’s Public Health Center.

After registering, users should complete the self-monitoring survey each day. The app will either approve a user for campus activities or instruct them to contact the Public Health Center.

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms must immediately report them to the Public Health Center, which will advise that individual on monitoring, self-isolation and quarantine as appropriate. COVID-19 symptoms include a fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.

UNK students and employees can schedule an appointment with the Public Health Center by emailing unkhealth@unk.edu or calling 308-865-8279. Walk-in visits aren’t allowed at this time.

CONTACT TRACING AND TESTING

The Public Health Center will monitor the Campus Clear dashboard to identify users with health risks related to COVID-19. The center will also conduct contact tracing following a positive or probable COVID-19 case and notify anyone at a high risk for potential exposure.

COVID-19 testing is available for symptomatic students and employees through the Public Health Center. Initial testing is offered at no charge. Under certain circumstances, a follow-up test may be required at a cost of $75.

Fifty temperature-check stations will be located across campus.

WHAT IS THE PUBLIC HEALTH CENTER?

Located in the Memorial Student Affairs Building, Room 158, the Public Health Center is an extension of UNK Student Health and Counseling that will serve as the main campus resource during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Public Health Center will:

Serve as an information source and answer questions related to COVID-19

Provide COVID-19 testing for symptomatic students and employees

Track health information from symptomatic students and employees

Trace the known contacts of people with COVID-19 and communicate health monitoring and quarantine requirements with those individuals

Anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 must be cleared by the Public Health Center before returning to campus activities. People in close contact with positive-tested or symptomatic individuals will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days and they must be cleared by the Public Health Center before resuming campus activities.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.