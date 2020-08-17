Warm and Dry Weather Continues to Headline the Forecast...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a busy severe weather day on Sunday, the weather was very quiet on Monday with plenty of sunshine, fairly seasonal temperatures for mid-August, light winds, and comfortable dew points. It looks like more of the same should head our way for the day on Tuesday as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather pattern.

Look for similar temperatures on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s across eastern Nebraska, with 90s to even lower 100s across the west.

Another nice day expected on Tuesday with 80s and 90s across the state. (KOLN)

In Lincoln, we could start the day with some areas of patchy fog, particularly in low-lying areas. By the afternoon, skies should be mostly sunny with fairly comfortable conditions. There is just a very small chance - 20% at best - to see some isolated showers or rumbles of thunder in the late afternoon to early evening across eastern Nebraska. Wind should remain light, from the northwest up to around 10 MPH.

The weather for most of this week will remain quiet with an occasional small chance for rain in the forecast. Temperatures should hold steady in the mid 80s through Thursday, before climbing up to around 90° by Friday and into the weekend.

