Another Pleasant Day Expected

Lincoln Extended Forecast
Lincoln Extended Forecast(1011 weather)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mostly sunny skies expected for Tuesday with highs slightly below the average of 87 degrees. We may see a few afternoon clouds develop but dry conditions are expected. Mainly dry conditions for this evening, however, after midnight we will have a slight chance of a sprinkle or brief isolated t’storm. A few morning clouds on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies by later in the morning and afternoon. Pleasant warm temperatures expected. Thursday and Friday will be a touch warmer and perhaps a bit more humid but mainly dry conditions for both days.

The weekend will be warm and even a bit on the hot side as highs will be near 90 and muggy. There is a slight chance an isolated t’storm on Saturday but Sunday looks dry at this point. Monday will be hot and mainly dry.

