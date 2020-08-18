Cavett Elementary reports two COVID-19 cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cavett Elementary reported on Tuesday that two confirmed, unrelated positive cases of COVID-19 were at the school. Anyone identified as a close, high-risk contact with the positive case will be called directly and given instructions on the next steps.

Below is a statement that was sent out to Cavett school and staff:

“Cavett school families,

We are writing to inform you we were notified today there are two confirmed, unrelated positive cases of COVID-19 in Cavett. Since we have been notified of the positive results, we continue to follow our protocols and work with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on the contact tracing process. Through that process, anyone identified as a close, high-risk contact with the positive case will be called directly and given instructions on next steps.

Please note: If you are not directly called, then you are not considered a high-risk close contact. If you have any questions, please contact the LLCHD at (402) 441-8006 or your healthcare provider.

Due to privacy rules and regulations, the name of the persons affected will not be released. We will continue to collaborate with LLCHD and follow their guidelines regarding the safety of students and staff.

COVID-19 is a contagious virus and spreads through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. The health department recommends everyone should be wearing face coverings, wash their hands frequently, self-screen and monitor for symptoms while in the community or at school.

Should you develop or currently have any COVID-19 symptoms or answer yes to any of the questions below, please stay home and contact your healthcare provider.

Do you have any of the following?

Fever of over 100.4

Onset of shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

New onset of dry cough

New onset of loss of taste or smell

Chills longer than two hours

Congestion and/or runny nose

Nausea, Vomiting or Diarrhea

Sore throat

Headache

Muscle Pain

Should your child develop or currently have any of the noted symptoms, keep your child at home and contact your healthcare provider, letting your provider know of a possible exposure to COVID-19.

In addition, if your child has had close contact with someone positive for COVID-19, or has been directed to self-isolate due to a positive COVID-19 result or for having contact with someone with COVID-19, please keep your child home. If your child is being tested for COVID-19, they need to self-quarantine at home until results are received and you have followed up with the school.

If you have any questions, please contact the school.

Jeff Vercellino

Principal

Cavett Elementary”

