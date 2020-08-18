Girl Scouts announce new French toast-flavored cookie

(CNN) – The Girl Scouts on Tuesday announced a new flavor for their 2021 cookie season.

Introducing: “Toast-Yay!” It’s a French toast-inspired cookie, dipped in icing.

.@girlscouts is kicking off the 2021 #GirlScoutCookie season with the new French toast–inspired Toast-Yay!™ cookie! Available in select areas. Get the deets: https://t.co/ZCzzH8HpIA pic.twitter.com/jrMwWMomPH — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) August 18, 2020

If you’re worried the coronavirus pandemic will make it hard to get your hands on this new treat and your old favorites, don’t worry. The Girl Scouts will continue to sell cookies online.

Cookie season for the Girl Scouts officially starts in January.

