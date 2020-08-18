Kansas City Chiefs finalize plans for reduced capacity during 2020 Season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Kansas City Chiefs announced their plans for a reduced capacity of 22% for the 2020 season.

Under the guidelines established by the National Football League, and with the approval of Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, City of Kansas City Health Director Dr. Rex Archer and City of Kansas City EMS Medical Director Dr. Erica Carney, the Kansas City Chiefs have finalized plans for a reduced capacity of approximately 22% to kick off the 2020 season. Included in the approved plans are important health and safety protocols that the club, in consultation with The University of Kansas Health System, has developed for fans who will attend games at Arrowhead Stadium.

With the reduced game-by-game capacity confirmed, single-game tickets for the club’s first three games will go on sale to Season Ticket Members beginning on Monday, Aug. 24. Season Ticket Members will have the opportunity to purchase, in order of tenure, through their password-protected ticket account. Season Ticket Members will be contacted directly via email with additional details. Tickets will be sold in grouped pods of seats, with the ability to purchase as many as six seats in the same pod through the online process. Fans will be required to attend with known guests sitting within their purchased pod. If any tickets remain to be sold, the purchase opportunity for Jackson County residents, followed by the public, will be communicated at a later date.

As the season progresses, the club will follow the guidance of local officials and public health experts, with the potential that local regulations will allow for different capacities at different points during the season. Future on-sale dates and details will be communicated once confirmed throughout the season. The club will utilize the same purchasing process for the remaining games in hopes that all Season Ticket Members will have an option to purchase at some point this season. Suite members will be contacted directly in the coming days with details on suite use, capacity and attendance.

Arrowhead Stadium Policies and Protocols

The club is introducing a number of changes to the fan experience as the safety of fans, vendors, staff, players and coaches is the utmost priority during this unprecedented NFL season.

A full breakdown of policies and protocols for the 2020 season is available at www.chiefs.com/stadium/covid, with many important changes noted below:

The Kansas City Chiefs and Arrowhead Stadium staff have rolled out enhanced cleaning and sanitation measures, putting the club on the path to achieving accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC).

This is the cleaning industry's only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation for facilities.

This includes the cleaning and sanitation of high-touch areas before, during and after each game with hospital-grade disinfectants.

All staff members who enter the building will go through a health screening, which includes a questionnaire and temperature check.

All staff members will be directed to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) and to exercise proper hygiene.

Guests will see new physical distancing measures in place, including in seating areas, in areas where lines tend to form, as well as in high-traffic areas.

Hand sanitation stations have been installed throughout the stadium for fan use.

The stadium will be completely cashless to minimize contact between guests and staff during payment transactions.

Traditional scan and chip options for credit and debits cards will remain in place at all points of sale.

Tap payment and other mobile wallet payment platforms such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay will also be accepted.

The Club has also introduced Chiefs Pay, a payment platform within the Chiefs Mobile app, that will debut during the season. More information on Chiefs Pay is available at www.chiefs.com/chiefspay/

How the Fan Experience is Changing

Masks will be required at all times for fans attending games at Arrowhead Stadium, with the exception of when fans are actively eating or drinking.

While fans are asked to bring their own mask to use upon entering the complex, the Chiefs will provide a commemorative mask to all fans who attend the first three games.

All bags, including previously approved clear bags, will be prohibited inside the stadium to minimize contact in the security screening process.

No smoking will be allowed inside the stadium, including vaping. Spitting of any kind (tobacco, sunflower seeds, etc.) is also prohibited.

All available parking for 2020 will be general (red) parking.

Cash will not be accepted at parking tollgates; all parking must be purchased in advance at www.chiefs.com/stadium/parking/

Parking will only be open to ticket holders, and the club reserves the right to confirm that guests have tickets prior to allowing them into parking lots.

All guests will be provided with a recommended parking entry gate based on their ticket location to minimize contact with other guests.

Cars will be parked in every-other parking spot to encourage physical distancing.

Tailgating will be allowed in the parking lot, but guests should only use the tailgate area behind their vehicle to maintain proper physical distancing between groups. Fans are encouraged to wear masks in parking areas as well.

Guests will only be allowed to tailgate with fans who have tickets within their ticket pod.

A tailgate-free zone will be provided for fans who prefer that option.

Arrowhead Stadium will be divided into zones to eliminate cross-over, minimizing the amount of exposure among guests.

Guests will be required to enter the stadium via a specific gate based on their ticket location.

More information on zones is available at www.chiefs.com/stadium/parking/zones

What You Can Do

Fans are encouraged to stay home they are sick or are showing COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, sore throat, congestion, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or have a high temperature or have been or believe to have been in close contact with anyone confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 or is displaying COVID-like symptoms.

Fans who are at elevated risk due to pre-existing health conditions should exercise extra caution prior to attending or when they attend an event at Arrowhead Stadium.

Properly wearing masks or other face coverings at all times in parking lots, when entering the stadium, inside the stadium, and exiting the stadium.

Adhere to all stadium health and safety protocols when in the parking lots or at Arrowhead, as those who are in violation of the policies will be subject to discipline as part of the Fan Code of Conduct www.chiefs.com/fancodeofconduct

Additional details on all new health and safety protocols and procedures for the 2020 season, including more in-depth information on concessions, retail, parking, tailgating and the stadium zone plan is available at www.chiefs.com/stadium/covid.

