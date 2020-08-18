Lincoln Elementary to go remote learning; Beatrice Public Schools institutes mask requirement

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Beatrice Public Schools, in conjunction with Public Health Solutions and Beatrice Community Hospital, announced on Tuesday that it will be necessary to move to Tier 4 Remote Learning at Lincoln Elementary beginning Aug. 19 due to the increased number of COVID-19 positive staff. The Tier 4 remote learning will continue through until through Sept. 1.

Lincoln Elementary is scheduled to return Sept. 2, subject to change. This includes BLAST closure starting Tuesday until Sept. 2 at Lincoln Elementary.

At this time, BPS is monitoring one confirmed positive case and other potential cases that are determined to be connected to Lincoln Elementary. All other buildings in the district will remain in Tier 2 with in-person attendance, however due to the possibility of more COVID-19 cases throughout the district, BPS will require the use of face coverings effective immediately without an opt-out option.

All Beatrice High School students will need to wear face coverings starting Aug. 19. No opt-out option exists.

