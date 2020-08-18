Lincoln school zone improvements projects to begin in August

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Elizabeth Elliott announced on Tuesday that City-wide school zone safety enhancement projects will begin at the end of August. The multi-year project is the result of a Lincoln School Zone Study completed this year and is designed to improve the safety and function of school zones at all 83 public and private schools in Lincoln.

The first project sites are Rousseau Elementary, 3701, S. 33rd St., Humann Elementary, 6720 Rockwood Lane, and St. Peter Catholic School, 4500 Duxhall Dr.

Elliott said the study included input from residents and assessed street design, traffic control devices, and traffic-calming measures. Recommended improvements will meet national standards and best practices.

“This is not a one-size-fits-all project. Every school zone will receive specific enhancements that fit the need for that location. LTU is analyzing each school zone based on the amount of pedestrian and vehicular traffic in the area, routes to safely cross streets and best use of school zone equipment,” Elliott said.

School zone and pedestrian route improvements to be considered include:

Signs for motorists indicating upcoming school zones and speed reduction

Establishment of primary walking routes that could benefit from enhancements such as signed and marked crosswalks and Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons

Curb ramps for wheelchairs, strollers, walkers, hand carts, bicycles and pedestrians who have trouble negotiating curbs

Elliott said resident input played a large part in the proposed enhancements.

“Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the feedback it received from a local public citizen panel,” Elliott said. “This group was made up of community members representing geographic diversity in Lincoln. Their guidance led to the Lincoln School Zone Standards that has given our traffic experts the information and tools they need to make data-driven decisions. This project will create a safer space for students getting to and from school.”

Implementation of school zone improvements are being coordinated with Lincoln Public Schools and private schools in conjunction with other City projects when possible. LTU is working with schools to find convenient times to implement improvements. Additional schools are currently being identified. Each school will be notified when improvements take place. Project completion dates depend on programming and funding.

For more information on the Lincoln School Zones Study, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: school zone). For more information on the City of Lincoln School Zone Standards, visit traffic.lincoln.ne.gov or contact Mark Lutjeharms, LTU manager of Traffic Engineering at 402-416-9925.

