Advertisement

LPD: Shotgun stolen from truck while driver delivered food

(WCAX)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after a shotgun was stolen from a truck while the driver delivered food.

Saturday evening, around 5:30 p.m., police officers were called about a stolen gun.

LPD said a 19-year old man told officers that he was making a food delivery at a home around 10:30 p.m. on Furnas Avenue, near N 1st and Adams Streets, two days earlier on August 13.

The teenager told officers that he left his 2010 silver Chevy Colorado truck unlocked while making the delivery and during that time someone stole a shotgun he had stored in a black case in the backseat.

Investigators estimate the loss around $140 and said at this time the shotgun has not been located. If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to call LPD at (402) 441-6000.

The 19-year old was cited for firearms unattended in a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Board of Commissioners votes to appoint Pat Lopez as Health Director

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
The board approved Lopez 5-0 and gave her a standing ovation.

News

Man facing indecent exposure charges after incidents at McDonald’s & yoga class

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man who was seen touching himself outside of a restaurant and yoga class this week.

News

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 3 hours ago
Meet Baby! You can schedule an adoption appointment by calling the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center at 441-4488.

News

Lincoln mom of son with special needs supports in-person learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
For the Martinez family, sending their son back to school in-person was the best decision.

Latest News

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

NDCS: Three inmates test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KSNB Local4
All three are housed at Phelps County Corrections in Holdrege.

Forecast

Another pleasant day expected

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Mostly sunny and warm

KOLN

Patience pays off for LSE’s Schneider

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
McGinniss Schneider has patiently waited for his opportunity as Lincoln Southeast's starting quarterback.

News

Lincoln City Council approves Lopez for health director

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Nebraska election officials not worried about losing mail-in votes

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
Election officials discuss options for mail-in voting this election.