LPD: Shotgun stolen from truck while driver delivered food

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after a shotgun was stolen from a truck while the driver delivered food.

Saturday evening, around 5:30 p.m., police officers were called about a stolen gun.

LPD said a 19-year old man told officers that he was making a food delivery at a home around 10:30 p.m. on Furnas Avenue, near N 1st and Adams Streets, two days earlier on August 13.

The teenager told officers that he left his 2010 silver Chevy Colorado truck unlocked while making the delivery and during that time someone stole a shotgun he had stored in a black case in the backseat.

Investigators estimate the loss around $140 and said at this time the shotgun has not been located. If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to call LPD at (402) 441-6000.

The 19-year old was cited for firearms unattended in a motor vehicle.

