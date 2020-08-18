Advertisement

Man facing indecent exposure charges after incidents at McDonald’s & yoga class

(WRDW)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man who was seen touching himself outside of a restaurant and yoga class this week.

On Monday just after 9:30 a.m., police were dispatched to McDonald’s on near 21st and Capitol Parkway for a report of indecent exposure.

Responding officers spoke with a man who said he saw another man touching himself in front of the restaurant and gave officers video showing the incident. The witness told officers he was highly disturbed by what happened.

LPD said they identified the man in the video as 39-year old Cornell Preston.

Soon after that call, LPD was alerted about a man who was touching himself under his clothes and making obscene comments near an outdoor yoga class.

Officers and yoga students identified that man as Preston. LPD said during the incident, Preston pulled his pants down and touched himself.

Preston was arrested and is facing disturbing the peace and indecent exposure charges.

