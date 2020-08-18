Advertisement

Marcus Theatres to reopen all Lincoln locations soon

Marcus Theatres is opening all Lincoln locations soon.
Marcus Theatres is opening all Lincoln locations soon.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Marcus Theaters announced on Tuesday the reopening of several Lincoln movie theaters in the near future. All theaters will feature updated health and safety measures.

The following reopenings include:

  • Grand: Friday, Aug. 21
  • SouthPointe: Friday, Aug. 28
  • East Park: Friday, Aug. 28
  • Edgewood: Soon

Prior to arrival, Marcus theaters ask that individuals who are feeling sick or experiencing symptoms please stay home. A refund can be provided if necessary. Individuals should prepare to social distance. Face masks are required except when eating or drinking

Movie associates will undergo a wellness check prior to their shift, wear face masks, plus gloves when appropriate. Individuals should expect an increased frequency of cleaning, especially high-touch surfaces. Social distancing will be practiced at all theaters, and plexiglass is located in various transactional areas

Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the facility.

Reserved seating will allow for groups to sit together. Capacity is limited and there will be two empty seats between groups for proper social distancing. A methodical cleaning and disinfecting process will occur after every movie.

Marcus theaters will have a low-contact options for tickets or orders. Individuals may purchase tickets in advance on the Marcus Theatres App or website (marcustheatres.com). Before arriving at the theater, individuals may place concessions/food orders using the mobile app or website.

The theater bars and lounges will be open limited hours. Table service will be temporarily unavailable. Restaurants will be opened limited hours, and with increased safety protocols. Food Delivery to Auditoriums will be on hold. Individuals will need to pick up their food and drink orders from designated locations

Restroom attendants will be present to disinfect and encourage social distancing. Touchless faucets, soap dispensers and towel dispensers will be installed.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lincoln Elementary to go remote learning; Beatrice Public Schools institutes mask requirement

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Beatrice Public Schools announced on Tuesday that it will be necessary to move to Tier 4 Remote Learning at Lincoln Elementary beginning Aug. 19 due to the increased number of COVID-19 positive staff.

News

LIVE at 3:30PM: Lincoln’s Response to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacob Elliott
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials will update the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

News

Lincoln school zone improvements projects to begin in August

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Elizabeth Elliott announced on Tuesday that City-wide school zone safety enhancement projects will begin at the end of August.

News

Board of Commissioners votes to appoint Pat Lopez as Health Director

Updated: 2 hours ago
Board of Commissioners votes to appoint Pat Lopez as Health Director

Latest News

News

Board of Commissioners votes to appoint Pat Lopez as Health Director

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
The board approved Lopez 5-0 and gave her a standing ovation.

News

LPD: Shotgun stolen from truck while driver delivered food

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after a shotgun was stolen from a truck while the driver delivered food.

News

Man facing indecent exposure charges after incidents at McDonald’s & yoga class

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man who was seen touching himself outside of a restaurant and yoga class this week.

News

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 7 hours ago
Meet Baby! You can schedule an adoption appointment by calling the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center at 441-4488.

News

Lincoln mom of son with special needs supports in-person learning

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
For the Martinez family, sending their son back to school in-person was the best decision.

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.