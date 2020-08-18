Marcus Theatres to reopen all Lincoln locations soon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Marcus Theaters announced on Tuesday the reopening of several Lincoln movie theaters in the near future. All theaters will feature updated health and safety measures.

The following reopenings include:

Grand: Friday, Aug. 21

SouthPointe: Friday, Aug. 28

East Park: Friday, Aug. 28

Edgewood: Soon

Prior to arrival, Marcus theaters ask that individuals who are feeling sick or experiencing symptoms please stay home. A refund can be provided if necessary. Individuals should prepare to social distance. Face masks are required except when eating or drinking

Movie associates will undergo a wellness check prior to their shift, wear face masks, plus gloves when appropriate. Individuals should expect an increased frequency of cleaning, especially high-touch surfaces. Social distancing will be practiced at all theaters, and plexiglass is located in various transactional areas

Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the facility.

Reserved seating will allow for groups to sit together. Capacity is limited and there will be two empty seats between groups for proper social distancing. A methodical cleaning and disinfecting process will occur after every movie.

Marcus theaters will have a low-contact options for tickets or orders. Individuals may purchase tickets in advance on the Marcus Theatres App or website (marcustheatres.com). Before arriving at the theater, individuals may place concessions/food orders using the mobile app or website.

The theater bars and lounges will be open limited hours. Table service will be temporarily unavailable. Restaurants will be opened limited hours, and with increased safety protocols. Food Delivery to Auditoriums will be on hold. Individuals will need to pick up their food and drink orders from designated locations

Restroom attendants will be present to disinfect and encourage social distancing. Touchless faucets, soap dispensers and towel dispensers will be installed.

