NDCS: Three inmates test positive for COVID-19

All three are housed at Phelps County Corrections
(WRDW)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) says three inmates within the prison system has tested positve for coronavirus.

All three are housed at Phelps County Corrections in Holdrege.

The Phelps County Jail is a holding facility for NDCS.

To date, 13 NDCS inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. Ten of those individuals have recovered.

