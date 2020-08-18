Advertisement

Not many rain chances ahead

Warm in Central and Eastern Nebraska Wednesday afternoon. Hot in the western third of the state.
Warm in Central and Eastern Nebraska Wednesday afternoon. Hot in the western third of the state.(KOLN)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Many of the next seven days will likely end up dry. There are some small rain chances Thursday through Saturday. Warm temperatures should continue through Friday, before it gets hot this weekend and early next week.

An upper level high pressure ridge remains parked around the Four Corners region. That is leading to occasional disturbances moving through the area. For Wednesday, it looks like there is a chance of rain in the Nebraska panhandle and part of Western Nebraska. The rest of the state should remain dry. A few more disturbances could move through the region Thursday through Saturday, so there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms each of those days. There may be some isolated severe thunderstorms. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds with any severe storms that develop. Sunday through early next week will likely be dry at this time as the upper level ridge may shift to the east.

At or below average temperatures will be likely through Friday. With the upper level ridge shifting east later this week, this will lead to a return to above average temperatures. At this time, highs look to be in the low to mid 90s this weekend and early next week.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Decreasing Clouds

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Mostly sunny and warm

Forecast

Bill's Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT
Mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant again on Tuesday

Forecast

Warm and Dry Weather Continues to Headline the Forecast...

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
More sunshine with more seasonal August weather expected this week.

Forecast

Typical Mid August Temperatures For This Week

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:06 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Mainly sunny, warm an dry for Monday

Latest News

Forecast

Bill's Sunday Night Forecast

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 10:32 PM CDT
Sunny, warm, and pleasant weather expected on Monday.

News

Sunny and Warm to Start the Week...

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT
High pressure settling into the area should lead to sunny skies and a nice start to the week.

Forecast

Stormy Sunday Evening...Sunny and Warm on Monday

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Strong to severe storms expected through Sunday evening with sunny, warm, and dry weather on Monday.

Forecast

Bill's Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT
Isolated storms possible on Sunday with warm weather expected.

Forecast

Some Storms Sunday...Mainly Dry This Week

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Some isolated storms possible on Sunday with seasonal August temperatures.

Forecast

Bill's Friday Night Forecast

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT
Sunny and pleasant weather expected for Saturday.