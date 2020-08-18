Not many rain chances ahead

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Many of the next seven days will likely end up dry. There are some small rain chances Thursday through Saturday. Warm temperatures should continue through Friday, before it gets hot this weekend and early next week.

An upper level high pressure ridge remains parked around the Four Corners region. That is leading to occasional disturbances moving through the area. For Wednesday, it looks like there is a chance of rain in the Nebraska panhandle and part of Western Nebraska. The rest of the state should remain dry. A few more disturbances could move through the region Thursday through Saturday, so there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms each of those days. There may be some isolated severe thunderstorms. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds with any severe storms that develop. Sunday through early next week will likely be dry at this time as the upper level ridge may shift to the east.

At or below average temperatures will be likely through Friday. With the upper level ridge shifting east later this week, this will lead to a return to above average temperatures. At this time, highs look to be in the low to mid 90s this weekend and early next week.

