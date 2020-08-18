Patience pays off for LSE’s Schneider

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jampe Gergen. Coleby Daffer. Shadon Shannon. Lincoln Southeast has had an impressive run of quarterbacks in recent years. McGinniss Schneider hopes to be next in line.

Schneider will take over the Knights’ offense in 2020 after playing behind Gergen, Daffer, and Shannon. In 2019, LSE utilized a two-quarterback system of Daffer and Shannon. Both are playing football in college.

“Its been kind of hard,” Schneider said. “I know we’ve had great quarterbacks ahead of me.”

The strong-armed senior quarterback says all three QBs served as mentors while he was an underclassman. Schneider says he learned from his predecessors daily.

“I’m prepared for my opportunity,” Schneider said.

In 2018, Schneider was inserted into a playoff game when Gergen left with an injury. Schneider remembers the moment and admits his nervousness. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound QB says he’s used that experience as motivation, which serves as a reminder in the importance of preparation.

While waiting to take over as LSE’s quarterback, Schneider found an opportunity to play on defense. He’s a veteran defensive back who started in 2019, helping the Knights win nine games and reach the Class A playoffs.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.