Back to School FAQ - August 19

By Laura Halm
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We know families have many questions about going back to school during the coronavirus pandemic. We’re starting a new segment on 10/11 NOW at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. called “Back to School FAQ” where we find and share the answers to your frequently asked questions. Just submit your question using our 1011 NOW app or by clicking here.

“Are students in the band, dance team or cheer team able to participate at games? Will band/dance/cheer team family members be able to attend games/events?”

Parents

LPS is following guidelines set by the Health Department and NSAA, which limits spectators as well as changes protocols for practice and competitions.

Outdoor games:
  • Home team’s band, cheer and dance members can perform at Seacrest and Beechner Complexes
  • Only visiting team’s cheerleaders can perform
Indoor games:
  • Only cheerleaders can perform
  • LPS will not have band members playing inside until educators feel it’s safe
Attendance:
  • Same protocols apply for everyone
  • Only four members of band, cheer, dance or athletic team member’s family can attend
  • Athletic Directors from both the home team and opponent will reach out to communities with updated information

