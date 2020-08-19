Back to School FAQ - August 19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We know families have many questions about going back to school during the coronavirus pandemic. We’re starting a new segment on 10/11 NOW at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. called “Back to School FAQ” where we find and share the answers to your frequently asked questions. Just submit your question using our 1011 NOW app or by clicking here.

“Are students in the band, dance team or cheer team able to participate at games? Will band/dance/cheer team family members be able to attend games/events?”

LPS is following guidelines set by the Health Department and NSAA, which limits spectators as well as changes protocols for practice and competitions.

Outdoor games:

Home team’s band, cheer and dance members can perform at Seacrest and Beechner Complexes

Only visiting team’s cheerleaders can perform

Indoor games:

Only cheerleaders can perform

LPS will not have band members playing inside until educators feel it’s safe

Attendance:

Same protocols apply for everyone

Only four members of band, cheer, dance or athletic team member’s family can attend

Athletic Directors from both the home team and opponent will reach out to communities with updated information

