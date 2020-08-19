County Attorney says action against Lopez no longer needed following votes of approval
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A quo warranto action is no longer necessary against newly-appointed Lincoln-Lancaster County Board of Health Director Pat Lopez, according to Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon.
On August 11, Condon filed an opinion suggesting Lopez, interim director at the time, was in her position illegally.
The following Monday, Lopez’s nomination to officially occupy the position was approved by the Lincoln City Council in a unanimous vote, before two additional unanimous votes by each the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Board of Health Tuesday. Lopez immediately became health director following the final vote.
Condon released the following statement Wednesday:
Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.