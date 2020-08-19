County Attorney says action against Lopez no longer needed following votes of approval

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A quo warranto action is no longer necessary against newly-appointed Lincoln-Lancaster County Board of Health Director Pat Lopez, according to Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon.

On August 11, Condon filed an opinion suggesting Lopez, interim director at the time, was in her position illegally.

The following Monday, Lopez’s nomination to officially occupy the position was approved by the Lincoln City Council in a unanimous vote, before two additional unanimous votes by each the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Board of Health Tuesday. Lopez immediately became health director following the final vote.

Condon released the following statement Wednesday:

On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, I presented a letter to the Lancaster County Board, and filed the same with the County Clerk, outlining my statutory responsibility to compel the proper appointment and approval of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Board of Health Director. I detailed for the board the quo warranto action, and the time frame involved. Pursuit of the quo warranto action was, and has always been, about the statutory process by which the Lincoln-Lancaster County Board of Health Director is to be nominated and approved, and the statutory duty of the County Attorney to enforce this process if it is not followed. With the approval of the City Council on Monday, the County Board on Tuesday and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Board of Health on Tuesday night, the statutory procedure for the nomination and approval of the Director has been completed and it is no longer necessary to file quo warranto action.

