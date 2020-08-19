Local foster agencies receive donations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Over the next week, every single kid in the foster care system here in Lincoln will receive a backpack filled with books.

That's nearly 500 kids, from newborns to 18-year-olds.

It’s all thanks to EMpowerME Packs.

Three local women started the book drive to collect donations of backpacks and money to buy a set of books for each kid based on their age.

One of the women involved in the drive says it's important to her because she adopted two kids as babies after fostering them.

“They literally had just one paper sack full of belongings, it was a Hy-Vee paper sack.. and it’s literally all they had,” said Kim Fix.

On Wednesday, the three women dropped off donations to KVC, Omni Inventive Care, and Cedars here in Lincoln. The foster care agencies tell 10/11 NOW, this will be a huge help for those kids and their families.

