LPD: 100-150 people at ‘Back to School’ backyard party

(ky3)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recently received a call reporting a party with roughly 100 to 150 people in a backyard.

On Saturday, police officers were dispatched to a townhouse on 14th Street and Indigo Road, in North Lincoln, where a neighbor reported that a party was happening in a backyard.

LPD said the neighbor reported there were between 100 to 150 people in the backyard with loud music.

When responding officers got the townhouse, the party dispersed and everyone left, according to police.

LPD said it was a ‘welcome back to school’ party at a 20 and 21-year old’s home.

Officers said no one was ticketed. LPD said since the beginning of August, their department has received 10 calls reporting parties.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

