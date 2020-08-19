Advertisement

LPD: Handgun with loaded magazine stolen from man’s van

(KWTX)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after a man reported his handgun stolen.

On Tuesday, a 65-year old man reached out to LPD and said he was in the process of moving and his handgun was stolen some time in the last three weeks.

LPD said at one point the man left the firearm in an unlocked van outside his home. He had been keeping a black Remington 380 handgun with a loaded magazine in the van.

If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to call LPD at (402) 441-6000.

