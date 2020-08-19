Advertisement

LPD: Man with stolen gun runs away during arrest, tries jumping through traffic

Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:33 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man, after a brief chase and struggle, who they say stole a firearm from a car.

Tuesday afternoon, around 2 p.m., officers in plain clothes were following up on information that a felon, 21-year old Tyler Vercher, had a firearm in his possession.

LPD said Vercher was seen outside his apartment complex near 14th and Superior and when he spotted officers, he took off running. According to police, officers were able to see that Vercher had a gun in the waistband of his pants.

Officers chased him and yelled for Vercher to drop the gun. LPD said Vercher kept running but did drop the firearm. One of the officers went to collect the weapon while the other continued running after Vercher.

LPD said they chased Vercher onto Superior Street where he stopped but resisted arrest, and for roughly a minute he got away from officers and tried jumping over a trailer hitch through traffic.

Vercher was eventually arrested.

LPD said the firearm was a Ruger, stolen from a car in the city of Lincoln.

Vercher is facing carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a stolen firearm charges.

