More Warm and Mainly Dry Weather Ahead

By Brad Anderson
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Other than a few passing high level clouds and pop up cumulus clouds, we should have mostly sunny skies in the Lincoln area. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid 80s and perhaps a touch more humid. Generally clear skies tonight with seasonal overnight low temperatures. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and dry. There is a small possibility of an overnight shower or isolated t’storm to the west of the Lincoln area Thursday night. Late Friday night into early Saturday morning there is a chance for an isolated t’storm in the Lincoln area.

Most of Saturday and Sunday will be dry, hot and humid. Highs both days will be around 90. More of the same is expected Monday and Tuesday, highs in the lower 90s, humid and mainly dry. Summer isn’t over yet.

Brandon's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 9 hours ago
Warm Again Wednesday

Not many rain chances ahead

Updated: 12 hours ago
Many of the next seven days will likely end up dry. There are some small rain chances Thursday through Saturday. Warm temperatures should continue through Friday, before it gets hot this weekend and early next week.

Decreasing Clouds

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:23 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Mostly sunny and warm

Bill's Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT
Mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant again on Tuesday

Warm and Dry Weather Continues to Headline the Forecast...

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
More sunshine with more seasonal August weather expected this week.

Typical Mid August Temperatures For This Week

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:06 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Mainly sunny, warm an dry for Monday

Bill's Sunday Night Forecast

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 10:32 PM CDT
Sunny, warm, and pleasant weather expected on Monday.

Sunny and Warm to Start the Week...

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT
High pressure settling into the area should lead to sunny skies and a nice start to the week.

Stormy Sunday Evening...Sunny and Warm on Monday

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Strong to severe storms expected through Sunday evening with sunny, warm, and dry weather on Monday.

Bill's Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT
Isolated storms possible on Sunday with warm weather expected.