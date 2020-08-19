More Warm and Mainly Dry Weather Ahead

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Other than a few passing high level clouds and pop up cumulus clouds, we should have mostly sunny skies in the Lincoln area. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid 80s and perhaps a touch more humid. Generally clear skies tonight with seasonal overnight low temperatures. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and dry. There is a small possibility of an overnight shower or isolated t’storm to the west of the Lincoln area Thursday night. Late Friday night into early Saturday morning there is a chance for an isolated t’storm in the Lincoln area.

Most of Saturday and Sunday will be dry, hot and humid. Highs both days will be around 90. More of the same is expected Monday and Tuesday, highs in the lower 90s, humid and mainly dry. Summer isn’t over yet.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.