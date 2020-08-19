Advertisement

Nebraska voters to receive early ballot request application

(KXII)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Secretary of State Bob Evnen has decided to mail an early ballot application to every registered voter whose county did not already do so. Every registered voter in Nebraska will receive an early ballot request application in the mail.

Currently there are 1,228,308 registered voters in Nebraska, according to the August 2020 statistics from the Secretary of State’s office.

“For voters who have concerns about voting at the polls in November, an early ballot request for a mail-in ballot is a good option,” said Secretary of State Bob Evnen. “Anyone who wishes to vote early should request their ballot as soon as possible.”

· The first ballots will be mailed out September 28.

· The deadline to request an early ballot to be mailed to you is October 23.

· USPS recommendation for returning your early ballot by mail is October 27.

· The deadline for early voting in person in the County Clerk/Election Commissioner’s office is November 2.

· Voters who requested early ballots must return them to the County Clerk/Election Commissioner’s office by the close of the polls November 3.

Voters also have the option of going to the polls to vote. The polls will be open for the General Election, November 3. County officials and the Secretary of State are taking precautions to protect the safety of voters and poll workers.

Here’s a look at voter data, and how it’s changed since August 2019:

  • Total: 1,228,308 (+23,827 or 1.98% increase)
  • Republican: 585,876 (+9,334 or 1.62%% increase)
  • Democrat: 360,449 (+5,584 or 1.57% increase)
  • Libertarian: 15,940 (+834 or 5.52% increase)
  • Independent: 266,043 (+8,075 or 3.13% increase)

For information regarding early voting, visit the Secretary of State website.

https://sos.nebraska.gov/elections/early-voting

