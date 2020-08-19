Advertisement

Nebraska Workforce Retraining Initiative connects people to jobs during the pandemic

Scholarship applications close August 23.
The Nebraska Workforce Retraining Initiative connects students to jobs.
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nearly 200,000 Nebraskans have lost their jobs since the pandemic started.

Southeast Community College is trying to connect those people with federal scholarship money. SCC was given $3.2 million dollars in CARES Act Money to help people get a fresh start.

“You may qualify if you have worked for a business that had to close because of COVID, if you are working fewer hours because of COVID, if you lost your job and couldn’t find another job because of COVID, or if you are working for less hourly pay because of COVID,” said Rachael McLeod, the Resource Development Director at SCC.

The scholarship connects people to classes at Southeast that end with a credential or certification in a variety of fields, like healthcare and in trades, like forklift operations, welding and even electrical maintenance.

“It’s an acute situation for a lot of folks, who may find that they’re out of a job, or not making as much money they’ve depended on in the past,” said McLeod. ”This is essentially stimulus money that’s coming from the federal government.”

So far, nearly 600 have applied, but McLeod said the grant could help 3,000 people. Scholarships average out to about $1,100 each.

To apply or learn if you qualify, follow this link to learn more.

