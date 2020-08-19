Advertisement

Plans for Boo at the Zoo are uncertain

(KOLNKGIN)
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Children's Zoo is working around the coronavirus, but their biggest event of the year is still a question mark.

Boo at the Zoo is a “merry not scary” multi-day trick-or-treating event. It’s happened every year since 1976 and always draws a big crowd.

With the Directed Health Measure, zoo officials don't know what it would look like.

“It’s a bit like people waiting for football - just waiting for the other shoe to drop,” John Chapo, President of the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, said. “We’re waiting too, to see what the numbers bring, what the situation brings, what the directed health measures bring.”

Right now, the zoo is hosting wildlife walks which are one-way trips around the zoo with masks and social distancing.

Tentatively, Boo at the Zoo is scheduled to start on October 23.

While the Zoo is unsure about that event, they are sure about Zoo Lights, which is still on for this Winter.

More information can be expected about a month before the start date. 

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nebraska voters to receive early ballot request application

Updated: 2 hours ago
Every registered voter in Nebraska will receive an early ballot request application in the mail.

News

LPD: Handgun with loaded magazine stolen from man’s van

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after a man reported his handgun stolen.

News

Two Hastings teens killed in overnight accident

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mark Baumert
Two teenagers died in a car-semi accident late Tuesday night south of Hastings.

News

Postal boxes scheduled for removal staying until after election

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
USPS suspends all changes until after election.

Latest News

News

LPD: 100-150 people at ‘Back to School’ backyard party

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Lincoln Police Department recently received a call reporting a party with roughly 100 to 150 people in a backyard.

News

LPD: Man with stolen gun runs away during arrest, tries jumping through traffic

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man, after a brief chase and struggle, who they say stole a firearm from a car.

News

County Attorney says action against Lopez no longer needed following votes of approval

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A quo warranto action is no longer necessary against Lopez, county attorney says.

News

Back to School FAQ - August 19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
We know families have many questions about going back to school during the coronavirus pandemic. We’re starting a new segment on 10/11 NOW at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. called “Back to School FAQ” where we find and share the answers to your frequently asked questions.

News

Back to School FAQ - August 19

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.