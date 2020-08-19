Plans for Boo at the Zoo are uncertain

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Children's Zoo is working around the coronavirus, but their biggest event of the year is still a question mark.

Boo at the Zoo is a “merry not scary” multi-day trick-or-treating event. It’s happened every year since 1976 and always draws a big crowd.

With the Directed Health Measure, zoo officials don't know what it would look like.

“It’s a bit like people waiting for football - just waiting for the other shoe to drop,” John Chapo, President of the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, said. “We’re waiting too, to see what the numbers bring, what the situation brings, what the directed health measures bring.”

Right now, the zoo is hosting wildlife walks which are one-way trips around the zoo with masks and social distancing.

Tentatively, Boo at the Zoo is scheduled to start on October 23.

While the Zoo is unsure about that event, they are sure about Zoo Lights, which is still on for this Winter.

More information can be expected about a month before the start date.

