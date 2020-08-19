Advertisement

Remaining warm and mainly dry for now

By Brandon Rector
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Seasonable temperatures are in the forecast for the next couple of days before a streak of above average temperatures return to the area this weekend and the first half of next week. Rain chances are looking low for much of the area the next seven days.

An upper level high pressure ridge should remain around the Four Corners region the next few days before moving east. Temperatures will gradually warm up a little bit each day with a return to highs in the 90s expected beginning Saturday and continuing through at least the first half of next week. Dew points should gradually rise as well so it will likely feel humid again starting this weekend.

Upper level disturbances look to move through the area from time to time as well. The best chance of rain tonight will be in the western third to half of Nebraska. The better chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday should be in Central and Western Nebraska. There could be some isolated severe thunderstorms with large hail damaging winds the main threats. The chance of rain picks up in Eastern Nebraska Friday and continues into the weekend, however those chances look small at this time.

