Senior QBs battle for starting spot at Lincoln Pius X

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lou Sawtelle and Colby Chapelle are battling to become the starting quarterback at Lincoln Pius X. The competition at the QB spot may go all the way to the Thunderbolts’ season opener, according to head coach Ryan Kearney.

”They both have a lot of experience on the field last year so I think we’re sitting in a good position regardless of which one wins the job,” Kearney said.

The two quarterbacks are both seniors hoping to lead Pius back to the playoffs. The Thunderbolts finished 4-6 last season and return starters at seven positions. However, they must find a starting quarterback to replace Joe Finder.

“We’ve got good competition,” Sawtelle said. “Nobody knows who it is. I think it’s kind of good.”

In addition to playing quarterback, Chapelle also serves on special teams. He was the Thunderbolts’ kicker and punter in 2019.

”It’s fierce competition between everybody, whoever takes it, I’m cheering them on, if I’m the sideline or if I’m playing, I’m helping cheer those guys on”

Lincoln Pius X hosts Lincoln East on August 28th in Week 1 of the NSAA football season.

