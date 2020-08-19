Advertisement

Two Hastings teens killed in overnight accident

Vehicle went through stop sign.
By Mark Baumert
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A car-semi accident last Tuesday night south of Hastings has claimed the lives of two teenagers.

The Adams County Sheriff’s office said the accident happened Tuesday night around 11:30 at the intersection of Highway 281 and Idlewilde Road about one mile south of Hastings.

A Ford Taurus driven by Anahi Solis, 17, Hastings, went through a stop sign at that intersection where it was hit by a north-bound semi driven by Jacob Christiansen, 28, Wisner, Neb.

Solis and one of the passengers in the car, Daniel Carpenter, 19, Hastings, were killed. A third passenger in the Taurus, Angel Valdivia, Hastings, was injured in the accident and as of late Wednesday morning was in critical condition in the ICU at Mary Lanning hospital in Hastings.

Christiansen was uninjured.

An Adams County Sheriff’s spokesperson said Wednesday that the preliminary investigation indicated that drugs or alcohol were not involved.

Law enforcement closed the roads leading to that intersection for several hours early Wednesday morning. Emergency workers from the Adams County Sheriff’s office, Hastings Police Department, State Patrol and the Hastings Fire Department were on the scene.

Stick with Local4 as we work to bring you more information on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LPD: Handgun with loaded magazine stolen from man’s van

Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after a man reported his handgun stolen.

News

Postal boxes scheduled for removal staying until after election

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
USPS suspends all changes until after election.

News

LPD: 100-150 people at ‘Back to School’ backyard party

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Lincoln Police Department recently received a call reporting a party with roughly 100 to 150 people in a backyard.

News

LPD: Man with stolen gun runs away during arrest, tries jumping through traffic

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man, after a brief chase and struggle, who they say stole a firearm from a car.

Latest News

News

County Attorney says action against Lopez no longer needed following votes of approval

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A quo warranto action is no longer necessary against Lopez, county attorney says.

News

Back to School FAQ - August 19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
We know families have many questions about going back to school during the coronavirus pandemic. We’re starting a new segment on 10/11 NOW at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. called “Back to School FAQ” where we find and share the answers to your frequently asked questions.

News

Back to School FAQ - August 19

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

City-wide school zone safety projects

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

The Scarlet Hotel will be the first one on UNL’s campus

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
The Scarlet Hotel to be the first on-campus hotel at UNL.