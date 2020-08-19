Two Hastings teens killed in overnight accident

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A car-semi accident last Tuesday night south of Hastings has claimed the lives of two teenagers.

The Adams County Sheriff’s office said the accident happened Tuesday night around 11:30 at the intersection of Highway 281 and Idlewilde Road about one mile south of Hastings.

A Ford Taurus driven by Anahi Solis, 17, Hastings, went through a stop sign at that intersection where it was hit by a north-bound semi driven by Jacob Christiansen, 28, Wisner, Neb.

Solis and one of the passengers in the car, Daniel Carpenter, 19, Hastings, were killed. A third passenger in the Taurus, Angel Valdivia, Hastings, was injured in the accident and as of late Wednesday morning was in critical condition in the ICU at Mary Lanning hospital in Hastings.

Christiansen was uninjured.

An Adams County Sheriff’s spokesperson said Wednesday that the preliminary investigation indicated that drugs or alcohol were not involved.

Law enforcement closed the roads leading to that intersection for several hours early Wednesday morning. Emergency workers from the Adams County Sheriff’s office, Hastings Police Department, State Patrol and the Hastings Fire Department were on the scene.

Stick with Local4 as we work to bring you more information on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.