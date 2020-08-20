Advertisement

33 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Lancaster County

Coronavirus Data in Nebraska.
Coronavirus Data in Nebraska.(10/11 NOW)
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Local health officials announced that 33 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County Thursday, bringing the community total to 3,553. 

The number of deaths in the community remains at 19.

Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data.

Recoveries: up from 1,628 to 1,641

Overall positivity rate: 

  • Lancaster County – down from 6.7 percent to 6.6 percent
  • State – remains at 9.4 percent
  • National – remains at 9 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 10 with four from Lancaster County and six from other communities (one on ventilator).

