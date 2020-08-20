33 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Lancaster County
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Local health officials announced that 33 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County Thursday, bringing the community total to 3,553.
The number of deaths in the community remains at 19.
Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data.
Recoveries: up from 1,628 to 1,641
Overall positivity rate:
- Lancaster County – down from 6.7 percent to 6.6 percent
- State – remains at 9.4 percent
- National – remains at 9 percent
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 10 with four from Lancaster County and six from other communities (one on ventilator).
