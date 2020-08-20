Advertisement

Ads on Lincoln buses encourage women to know their rights about breastfeeding

Ads on StarTran buses empower women with the knowledge that they have the right to breastfeed in public.
Ads on StarTran buses empower women with the knowledge that they have the right to breastfeed in public.(KOLN)
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Know Your Right campaign is all about teaching women their rights when it comes to breastfeeding. To teach more people about it, they put the advertisement on StarTran buses.  

Their ads on three StarTran buses direct mothers and pregnant women to get in touch with the Malone Center to learn more about their rights.

Moms at the Malone Center say they know what it's like to be called out when breastfeeding in public and they don't want other moms to feel that way.

Because, women are allowed to breastfeed in public.

 “It is empowering, no one just kind of tells you, ‘hey, you are allowed to do this,’ so when someone questions you or makes you feel out of place, like you’re doing something wrong, you might question it in your own mind, am I allowed to do this? Is this okay?” said Jessica Johnson, a mother.

The ads have been on the buses since March and will be up until the end of the month.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

33 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Lancaster County

Updated: 2 hours ago
33 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County Thursday, bringing the community total to 3,553.

News

LPS shares COVID-19 case information from past week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Four positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Lincoln Public Schools since classes started this fall.

News

Milford postpones first football game after confirmed COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
Milford Public Schools said its first football game has been postponed and multiple players are in quarantine after positive COVID-19 cases.

News

Beatrice Police searching for missing 32-year-old

Updated: 6 hours ago
Beatrice Police are searching for a missing man last seen on August 15.

Latest News

News

Troopers working to return abandoned military vehicle

Updated: 6 hours ago
NSP is trying to figure out how a tank ended up abandoned on the side of the interstate in central Nebraska.

News

LPD: Man arrested after speeding through school zones, running from police

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man going more than 20-mph over the speed limit in two separate school zones and also had a warrant out for his arrest.

News

LPD arrests 3rd suspect in smoke shop burglaries from February

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man they believe was involved in burglaries at area smoke shops from earlier this year.

News

Lincoln’s StarTran looks to hire new bus drivers during the pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
With unemployment rates skyrocketing in Nebraska for a while, drivers 10/11 spoke with say they’re thankful to keep their jobs during the pandemic.

News

Lincoln’s StarTran looks to hire new bus drivers during the pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
Because of the pandemic, StarTran has lost 12 of their drivers.

News

Nephew stabbed by uncle overnight in Northeast Lincoln

Updated: 10 hours ago
A 51-year-old man has been arrested after a family dispute led to a stabbing incident Wednesday night.