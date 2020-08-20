Ads on Lincoln buses encourage women to know their rights about breastfeeding

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Know Your Right campaign is all about teaching women their rights when it comes to breastfeeding. To teach more people about it, they put the advertisement on StarTran buses.

Their ads on three StarTran buses direct mothers and pregnant women to get in touch with the Malone Center to learn more about their rights.

Moms at the Malone Center say they know what it's like to be called out when breastfeeding in public and they don't want other moms to feel that way.

Because, women are allowed to breastfeed in public.

“It is empowering, no one just kind of tells you, ‘hey, you are allowed to do this,’ so when someone questions you or makes you feel out of place, like you’re doing something wrong, you might question it in your own mind, am I allowed to do this? Is this okay?” said Jessica Johnson, a mother.

The ads have been on the buses since March and will be up until the end of the month.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.